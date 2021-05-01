Palestine: A total of 1,100 Covid-19 Patients Recovered

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila on Friday announced that 1,100 Covid-19 patients had recovered in the last 24 hours.

In her daily report on Covid-19, Alkaila said the cure rate in Palestine had so far reached 92.4 percent, while positive cases fell to 6.5 percent, as quoted from Wafa.

Alkaila also confirmed 861 new positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the West Bank (289) and the Gaza Strip (572).

Meanwhile, seven people died due to Covid-19 in the West Bank and 11 others in the Gaza Strip.

Regarding vaccinations, the Health Minister said, more than 257,600 people had received the first dose of vaccine in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and 184,000 people received the second dose. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)