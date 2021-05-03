Palestine Confirms 565 New Coronavirus Cases

Ramallah, MINA – Minister of Health Mai Alkaila on Monday said that 565 new COVID-19 infections, 11 deaths, and 779 recoveries were registered in Palestine during the past 24 hours, Wafa reported.

In her daily report on the coronavirus pandemic, Alkaila said five deaths were reported in the West Bank and six others in the Gaza Strip. She said no updates were available regarding the situation in occupied Jerusalem.

In the West Bank, 194 coronavirus tests came out positive, while 371 new cases were registered in the Gaza Strip.

The health minister said 133 patients of coronavirus remain under intensive care, of whom 39 are on ventilators. In addition, 358 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals and COVID-19 dispensaries.

Alkaila pointed out that the recovery rate in Palestine has so far reached 93.1 percent, while active cases declined to 5.8 percent. Deaths stood at 1.1 percent of total infections.

Concerning the rollout of vaccines, the health minister said over 258,065 people have received their first jab of the vaccine in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, of whom 186,040 received both doses. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)