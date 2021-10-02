Palestine Announces Six Deaths and 552 New Infections of Covid-19 in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – On Saturday morning, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the registration of six deaths, 552 new infections of corona and 1105 cases of recovery, after conducting 1678 lab tests during past 24 hours.

In its daily report, the Ministry of Health said that the total number of cases that need medical care in the hospital reached 353, including 229 serious and critical cases, MINA’s Contributor reported.

And it stated that the total number of people infected with the virus reached 170,745, including 18,000 active cases, 151,347 recoveries, and 1,398 deaths.

Regarding vaccinations, the Ministry of Health indicated that 42,3999 people have received the vaccine to date, while 768,590 doses of vaccine have arrived in the sector. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)