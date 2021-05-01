Muslims in India Turn Mosques Into Covid-19 Care Centers

New Delhi, MINA – Muslims in parts of India turn mosques and madrasa school buildings into facilities for treating Covid-19 patients, Anadolu Agency reported.

It was done to help care for positive patients with Covid-19, which has increased sharply recently.

The daily number of positive Covid-19 cases in India since April 22, 2021 has reached a record high of 300 thousand per day.

This has put a heavy strain on the country’s health system, leading to shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and medicine.

But amid the chaos, Muslim organizations in India are helping people to fight against Covid-19 in the holy month of Ramadan.

In the state of West Gujarat, the management of Darul Uloom or Islamic seminary in the city of Vadodara provides Covid-19 patient care facilities consisting of beds and oxygen as well as an isolation ward on campus.

“The cases are increasing rapidly and the demand for beds is huge. We decided to open the facility because we wanted to help, ”said the principal, Mufti Arif Abbas, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“The facility has been running since last week and we have been able to provide care to many people,” he added.

Some mosques in Vadodara have also been converted into COVID facilities.

“We have hired doctors to manage the 50 center beds,” Irfan Sheikh, one of the administrators of the Jahangirpura Mosque.

He said the center was equipped with oxygen too.

“The situation around forces us to take steps,” he added.

The Muslim student community in India also provides an emergency telephone number to inform them of the availability of beds and oxygen.

There have been desperate calls on social media about bed shortages and oxygen across the country.

“We started the relief task force a week ago. A control room in New Delhi with 30 people working all the time helping patients, ”Musab Qazi, spokesman for the Islamic Student Organization of India.

“Through the task force, we help people find beds, oxygen supplies, and drugs like Remdesvir,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Friday said it started importing the essential drug Remdesivir to reduce shortages in the country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)