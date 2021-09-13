Covid-19 Cases in Indonesia Decreases to 3,779 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia recorded daily infections of the coronavirus on Sunday as many as 3,779 cases, bringing the total to 4,167,511 cases.

There are 9,401 COVID-19 patients who recovered, bringing the total to 3,918,753, said the Ministry of Health.

The death toll increased by 188 people, thus the total number of deaths recorded from this disease in Indonesia is 188,889 people.

So far, Indonesia has vaccinated as many as 114.4 million people, 72.7 of whom received the first dose of vaccine and 41.7 people had the full vaccine.

Indonesia is targeting COVID-19 vaccination at 208.2 million people to achieve community immunity to this disease.

Indonesia has also carried out booster vaccinations aimed at health workers with the achievements so far at 778,830 people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)