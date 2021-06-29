Coronavirus in Gaza, 1 Death and 113 New Cases During Past 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday June 28, 2021 one death infected with Coronavirus during the past 24 hours that reaches the total number of deaths in the Gaza Strip to 1061 cases, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

In it’s daily report, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that they conducted 657 Laboratory checks in which they diagnosed 113 new corona cases, bringing the total number of infections to 114,055, including 2254 active cases.

According to the report, 251 new cases of recovery were recorded, bringing the total number of people recovered since the start of the pandemic to 110,740.

It pointed out that there are 64 cases who need medical care in the hospital, 41 of them are serious and critical.

The Ministry of Health stated that the total doses of Corona vaccines that reached the Gaza Strip amounted to 207,200 doses, which are enough for 103,600 people, while 68,188 citizens were vaccinated. (L-K-G/RE1)

