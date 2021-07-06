New Corona Death and 95 Infections During Past 24 Hours in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the recording of a new death from the Corona virus during the past 24 hours today, Monday, July 5, 2021, bringing the total deaths in the Strip to 1070 cases.

In its daily report, the Ministry of Health said that 95 new corona cases were diagnosed after 552 laboratory tests were conducted, bringing the total number of infections to 114,787 cases, including 2,000 active cases, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

According to the report, 140 new cases of recovery have been recorded, bringing the total number of people recovered since the start of the pandemic to 111,717.

He pointed out that there are 56 cases of corona patients who need medical care in the hospital, 38 of whom are serious and critical.

In the same context, the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the total doses of Corona vaccines that reached the Gaza Strip amounted to 207,200 doses, sufficient for 103,600 people, while 81,913 citizens were vaccinated. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)