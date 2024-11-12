Hundreds of Banjarnegara Citizens Take to Streets for Solidarity with Palestine

Banjarnegara, MINA – The Shuffah Hizbullah Al-Fatah Foundation of Banjarnegara held a Palestine Solidarity Carnival in Susukan District, Banjarnegara Regency, Central Java on Tuesday.

Hundreds of participants, including students, parents, teachers, and Muslim women group voiced their support for Palestine by parading through out the village.

The event coordinator, Kurnia Muhtadin Majid said, more than 400 participants joined the solidarity action for Palestine.

“This carnival is our concrete action towards the struggle of Palestinian people for their independent,” he passionately told MINA.

The carnival, part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) celebrations, started at Al-Fatah Mosque in Gumelem Kulon, passing through the villages of Kedawung, Dermasari, Kemranggon, Brengkok, Panarusan, and Gumelem Wetan, before returning to Al-Fatah Mosque.

The route was filled with motivational posters, as participants traveled by bicycle, motorcycle, and even decorated carts, waving banners with solidarity messages such as “Support Palestine,” “Stop Genocide,” and “Boycott Products that Support Israel.”

“This is our way of celebrating Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2024, organized by Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an humanitarian organization focuses on defending Palestine,” said Kurnia.

He added that the involvement of Al-Fatah students is significant in fosterin a sense of care and solidarity for their brothers and sisters in Palestine from early age.

Under protection of the Susukan Police, this event run smoothly and safely, symbolizing Banjarnegara’a unwavering support for Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)