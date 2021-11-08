Humanitarian Safari, MER-C Talks about Palestine with Observer from University of Indonesia

Depok, MINA – Indonesiam medical and peace institution, Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) led by dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad met with the Head of the Postgraduate Study Program for Middle East and Islamic Studies SKSG University of Indonesia (UI), Yon Machmudi in Depok on Sunday, 7 November 2021.

During the meeting, which is part of the MER-C Humanitarian Safari agenda, Sarbini conveyed the importance of all parties discussing the Palestinian condition. He stressed that the Palestinian suffering should not be used in any form.

“People only respect when there is a big event, but once the big event is gone, they forget about Palestine. So, I want to try to communicate that we have two responsibilities towards Palestine, namely the constitutional responsibility and the historical responsibility. It is what we want to convey through the Humanitarian Safari,” said Sarbini.

According to Sarbini, the humanitarian actions that have been carried out so far have not been able to open Israel’s eyes regarding the suffering of the Palestinian people. So, he said, Indonesia as the home of a large Muslim community needs to be more real in supporting Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Postgraduate Study Program for Middle East and Islamic Studies SKSG University of Indonesia (UI), Yon Machmudi confirmed what Sarbini said. According to him, Palestine needs more support from many parties.

“There are many countries that recognize Israel, from America to the European Union. Not too many who recognize Palestine. Meanwhile, only Russia or China have recognized both so far. So, support for Palestine is still far away,” he said.

According to Yon, Palestine can create great power if the two major factions in the country can work together, namely Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Fatah in Ramallah. It’s just that, he said, the reconciliation of the two factions could not be left alone by Israel.

“Indeed, there are two sides to dealing with Israel, interacting with resistance or diplomacy and both have been carried out by the Palestinians, but they are separate, namely Hamas with its resistance, then the PLO with its diplomacy,” he said.

Yon explained as long as Hamas and Fatah have not united, it will be difficult to deal with Israel. He also suggested external parties, especially from Indonesia, to mediate reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah.

“At least the grassroots community in Palestine is united. Maybe if the central figure is directly involved, it will be difficult, but if it starts from the community, at least to the middle figures, this can be done,” he said.

Regarding concern for Palestine, Yon appreciated MER-C’s step in conducting a Humanitarian Safari for all circles. This, according to him, could be the first step to provide great support to Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)