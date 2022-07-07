Historical Meeting of Haniyyeh and Abbas in Algiers

Algiers, MINA – Algerian President Abdul-Majid Tebboune received Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyyeh and Palestinian Authority Head Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting in the capital, Algiers.

The Algerian president called the meeting of the two Palestinian factions a historic meeting.

Quoted from Palinfo on Wednesday, Haneyya and Abbas arrived in the Algerian capital to lead their delegation, at the invitation of President Tebboune to participate in the national event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Algeria.

Hamas described Haneyya’s participation in Algerian national events as a reflection of the Movement’s status in the country and the depth of relations between Algeria and Palestine.

Tebboune has invited Abbas and Haniyyeh to attend Algeria which is the anniversary of its independence from France in the hope of an opportunity to start discussions between the two sides.

Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh met on the sidelines of the 60th anniversary of Algeria’s independence in what the Algerian president called a “historic” meeting.

The meeting between the “Palestinian brothers” came after years in which the two “did not sit at the same table together,” the presidency said in a statement, without elaborating on the outcome of the talks.

President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers.

During the meeting President Abbas briefed his colleague, Tebboune, on the latest political developments in Palestine, focusing on Israeli aggression and practices that underline the prospects for peace, and supporting a two-state solution.

The two presidents discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in addition to many issues of mutual interest at regional and international levels.

President Abbas presented a special stamp issued to guarantee 60 years of Algeria’s independence to his Algerian counterpart, Tebboune.

The award is in appreciation of Algeria’s longstanding position in support of the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence and establishment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)