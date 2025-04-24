Abbas Urges Hamas to Surrender Gaza Control Amid Leadership Transition

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Hamas to lay down its arms and transfer authority over Gaza to the Palestinian Authority (PA), as international powers scrutinize the PA’s potential role in shaping post-war Gaza, Middle East Monitor reported.

Speaking at a leadership council meeting, Abbas emphasized that Hamas must relinquish military control and transition into a political entity under PA leadership.

This renewed appeal comes at a crucial time, with Abbas expected to name a successor after nearly two decades in power. Western and Arab nations have expressed concern over the PA’s long-term viability, particularly in peace negotiations and reconstruction efforts in the war-torn region.

Though Abbas has previously demanded Hamas cede military power, this marks his first such statement since the war erupted on October 7, 2023.

On that day, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli sources. However, later reports suggested some of the casualties were caused by Israeli military actions.

Since the conflict began, Israel’s offensive has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths, according to local health officials, and has devastated much of Gaza.

Despite diplomatic efforts to sideline Hamas from Gaza’s future, Israel has also rejected PA involvement, complicating the path forward.

In the backdrop, Arab nations have proposed a transitional committee to govern Gaza post-war, eventually restoring it to PA control, while urging reforms within the PA. Abbas criticized Hamas’s October 7 assault, arguing it provided Israel with justification to escalate its military campaign and inflict destruction on Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)