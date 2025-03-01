SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian President Calls for Unity and Liberation in Ramadan Message

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank on February 6, 2022 (Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu Agency)

Ramallah, MINAPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extended his Ramadan greetings to Palestinians at home and abroad, as well as to Arab and Muslim nations on Friday.

According to WAFA, the President expected that Ramadan would bring progress toward the Palestinian people’s aspirations for freedom, independence, and a sovereign state establishment with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.

In his message, he prayed for the martyrs, wished recovery for the wounded, and called for the immediate release of Palestinian prisoners.

He also emphasized the importance of Palestinian unity in facing the major challenges confronting the enemy.

Also Read: Sheikh Ekrima Calls on Palestinians to Increase Attendance at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Furthermore, President Abbas wished for Ramadan to be a month of solidarity, prosperity, and spiritual renewal for Arab and Muslim countries, strengthening unity in their pursuit of progress, stability, and dignity.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

