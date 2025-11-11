Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that France and Palestine will establish a joint committee to work on legal, constitutional, and institutional frameworks aimed at strengthening the State of Palestine.

“The committee will contribute to drafting a new constitution, on the basis of the project presented by President Abbas, and complete all the conditions necessary for a viable State of Palestine,” Macron said during a press conference in Paris alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Macron issued a strong warning to Israel, stating that France “will respond strongly with its European partners” if Israel moves forward with any “partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto.”

He described annexation of the West Bank as a “red line,” emphasizing that settler violence and accelerating settlement expansion have reached unprecedented levels, threatening West Bank stability and violating international law. France, he said, remains fully committed to the two-state solution.

Macron stressed that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be delivered “safely and without hindrance under UN auspices, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.”

Also Read: Three Killed, Several Injured in Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

France will provide €100 million ($115 million) in humanitarian assistance to Gaza in 2025, including emergency shipments of children’s food supplements, medicine, and medical equipment. Paris will also join the Cairo Reconstruction Conference and contribute to rebuilding Gaza’s health sector in cooperation with the French Development Agency and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He underscored the need for “the redeployment of Palestinian Authority security and police forces to ensure order and safety” in Gaza and confirmed that France is prepared to help strengthen Palestinian security capacities through EU missions, with more than 100 French gendarmes to be deployed.

Abbas, for his part, expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump and thanked Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye for their “tireless efforts” to uphold the ceasefire, facilitate prisoner exchanges, deliver humanitarian aid, and mobilize international support for Gaza’s reconstruction.

“We hold great appreciation for President Trump and the efforts he is currently making,” Abbas said, adding that 160 countries now recognize Palestine. He urged nations that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so.

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Reveal Orders Allowing Killings of Palestinian Civilians During Gaza War

Abbas reaffirmed that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine under Palestinian sovereignty and insisted that all transitional institutions and border crossings must fall under the authority of the Palestinian Authority.

He reiterated Palestine’s willingness to work with international partners, including the US and France, to implement peace efforts under clear international guarantees.

The visit marked Abbas’s first trip to France since Paris officially recognized the State of Palestine earlier this year.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Volunteer Dr. Anthon Performs Oral Surgery at Gaza’s Baptist Hospital