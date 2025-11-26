Umar ibn Al-Khattab’s Speech Before Entering Jerusalem Highlighted at AWG Commemoration

Bogor, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) commemorated the historic liberation of Baitul Maqdis by Caliph Umar ibn Al-Khattab on Tuesday at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Bogor, West Java. The event, held on 4 Jumada al-Akhirah, highlighted a lesser-known speech delivered by Umar shortly before entering al-Quds.

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Senior Advisor of AWG, said that the speech was delivered in Jabiyah, a town near Bayt al-Maqdis, and served as a crucial moment ahead of the city’s peaceful liberation.

Umar reminded the Muslim community of the core principles of Islamic unity and strength. Citing the Prophet Muhammad, he said: “You must remain in unity (jama’ah) and avoid division. Whoever desires Paradise must adhere to jama’ah.”

Yakhsyallah noted that this message was key to ensuring that the liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis and Masjid Al-Aqsa was conducted peacefully, honorably, and with full protection for all its inhabitants.

He added that Umar’s advice shows the liberation was not merely a military achievement, but the culmination of faith, unity, and disciplined leadership. Through strong communal unity and obedience, the Muslims of that era were able to uphold justice upon entering Bayt al-Maqdis.

The event also featured Palestinian scholar Prof. Abd Al-Fatah El-Awaisi, a leading expert on Baitul Maqdis based in the United Kingdom.

In his lecture, Prof. El-Awaisi emphasized that the liberation under Umar serves as a model for contemporary Muslims in fostering optimism, unity, and historical awareness. He stated that Prophet Muhammad had signaled the future liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis early in his mission, and Umar fulfilled that vision with exemplary leadership and piety.

He added that the narrative of Bayt al-Maqdis’ liberation must continue to be revitalized across the Muslim world, particularly in Indonesia.

The liberation of Jerusalem by Umar in 15 AH occurred after the wider region of Greater Syria (Sham) came under Muslim control following the decline of Byzantine rule. Umar arrived not as a conqueror, but as a leader bringing justice and protection to both Muslims and non-Muslims.

Before entering Bayt al-Maqdis, he stopped in Jabiyah, where he delivered his pivotal speech stressing unity, leadership, and obedience as the pillars of Islamic civilization.

The Jabiyah address is regarded as a symbol that the liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis and Masjid Al-Aqsa was a spiritual and moral milestone, not merely a military success. Guided by these principles, Umar entered Bayt al-Maqdis peacefully and established the Umari Covenant, which guaranteed safety for all people, making the event one of the most civilized transitions of power in world history.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

