Abbas Issues Constitutional Declaration on Future Incumbent of PA President

Ramallah, MINA – President Mahmoud Abbas Wednesday issued a constitutional declaration on the future incumbent of the post of the President of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Wafa reported.a

President Abbas issued a constitutional declaration stipulating that should the post of PA President become vacant, the Chairman of the Palestinian National Council (PNC) shall temporarily serve as PA President pending the holding of presidential elections as per the Palestinian Elections Law.

Article I of the declaration stipulates that “If the post of the President of the Palestinian Authority (PA) becomes vacant in case the Legislative Council is dysfunctional, the Chairman of the Palestinian National Council shall temporarily assume the functions of the chairmanship of the PA for a period of no more than ninety days. During this period, free and direct elections shall be held to elect a new president as per the Palestinian Elections Law. If elections could not be held during that period owing to force majeure, they shall be extended by a Palestinian Central Council’s decision only once for another period.”

Rawhi Fattouh is the current chairman of the PNC, the legislative and decision-making body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which represents Palestinians worldwide. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)