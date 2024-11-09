Trump Tells Abbas He is Committed to End Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump, expressing willingness to work with him to achieve peace.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa cited a statement by Abbas’ office saying he spoke with Trump over the phone, congratulating him on his election victory earlier this week.

Trump defeated his Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election. He will be officially inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Abbas told Trump that he is ready to work with him “to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on international legitimacy.”

The readout added that Trump told Abbas that he was committed to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza and to work with him and other relevant stakeholders “to promote peace in the region.”

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since October last year despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,500 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,700 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)