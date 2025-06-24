SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran, Israel Remain Silent Following Trump’s Ceasefire Announcement

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tehran, MINAIranian and Israeli officials have remained publicly silent regarding a ceasefire agreement announced by former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, amid reports that Qatar served as a key mediator in brokering the deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to sources from the Iranian Foreign Ministry speaking to Anadolu Agency, Tehran is “monitoring the developments” and will announce “the result” in due course. They did not confirm or deny the existence of the ceasefire.

The Israeli military also declined to respond to requests for comment on the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a meeting with his Security Cabinet, according to Israeli media outlet Channel 12.

Channel 12 further reported that Netanyahu has directed his ministers not to make any public statements regarding the ceasefire agreement at this stage.

Also Read: Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

Earlier reports from the Hebrew-language i24 News quoted an Israeli source claiming that Qatar had mediated the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. However, none of the involved parties have officially confirmed this.

The ceasefire was first announced by Donald Trump via his Truth Social platform. “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump posted.

The ceasefire follows a dramatic spike in regional tensions. On Sunday, US forces bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The bombings were part of an ongoing US-backed Israeli military campaign against Iran, which began on June 13. Iran responded with retaliatory attacks on Israeli territory. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Announces Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Iran

Tagceasefire Channel 12 Donald Trump Fordo i24 News iran Iranian foreign ministry Isfahan Israel Israeli Security Cabinet Middle East tensions Natanz Netanyahu Qatar mediation US Airstrikes

