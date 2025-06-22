SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran Strikes Israel in Retaliation After US Bombs Iranian Nuclear Sites

Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tehran, MINA – A dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions unfolded early Sunday as Iran launched a wide-scale missile attack on Israel in retaliation for US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. The attacks resulted in numerous casualties and extensive damage on both sides, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Israeli media, at least 40 Iranian missiles targeted cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other areas across Israel’s central and coastal regions. Five missiles reportedly hit their targets, including critical infrastructure in Haifa and Tel Aviv, causing structural damage and injuring at least 23 people. One individual remains in moderate condition.

The Iranian military operation, dubbed Al-Waad Al-Sadiq 3 (True Promise 3), claimed responsibility for the strikes, stating they specifically targeted Ben Gurion Airport, Israeli command and control centers, and biological research facilities.

In response, Israel conducted retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian military positions in western Iran. Israeli officials said the targets included missile launchers and personnel allegedly preparing for further attacks.

The escalation follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement that American forces had carried out “very successful” strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. These actions were reportedly in response to a recent wave of targeted assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists and military officials by Israel.

Since the start of hostilities on June 13, Iran’s Health Ministry reports over 430 deaths and more than 3,500 injuries, while Israeli authorities have confirmed 25 deaths and hundreds wounded due to Iranian missile attacks.

Iran has appealed to the UN Security Council for an emergency session to condemn the US strikes and hold responsible parties accountable for violations of international law.

The situation remains volatile as fears of a broader regional conflict continue to grow. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

