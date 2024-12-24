Israel Admits to Killing Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has confirmed that Israel killed the senior Hamas leader last summer and threatened similar actions against the leaders of the Houthi group in Yemen.

Katz’s remarks seem to mark the first time Israel has acknowledged killing Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyred in an explosion in Iran in July.

Israel is widely believed to be behind the explosion, and previous leaders had hinted at Israel’s involvement, according to Arab News.

In his speech on Monday, Katz stated that the Houthis would face the same fate as other members of the Iran-led alliance in the region, including Haniyeh.

He further noted that Israel had killed other Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, contributed to the ousting of Bashar al-Assad from Syria, and destroyed Iranian anti-aircraft systems.

“We will target the (Houthi) strategic infrastructure and eliminate its leadership,” he stated.

“Just as we did with Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do so in Hodeida and Sanaa,” he added, referring to Hamas and Hezbollah leaders previously killed in Israeli attacks.

Iran-backed Houthis have launched numerous missiles and drones at Israel during the war, including a missile that struck Tel Aviv on Saturday, injuring at least 16 people.

Israel has conducted three airstrikes in Yemen during the war and pledged to intensify pressure on the militant group until missile attacks cease. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)