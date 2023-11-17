Health Workers Throughout Indonesia Make a Joint Statement, Condemning Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Health workers throughout Indonesia on Friday at the MER-C Building, Central Jakarta, made a joint statement of attitude towards military aggression of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The health workers come from several organizations, such as MER-C (Medical Emergency Rescue Committee) Indonesia, IDI (Indonesian Doctors Association), IBI (Indonesian Midwives Association), IAI (Indonesian Pharmacists Association), PDGI (Indonesian Dentists Association), PPNI (Indonesian National Nurses Association), JDN (Junior Doctors Network), Patelki (Indonesian Health Laboratory Technology Experts Association), and PTGMI (Association Indonesian Dental and Oral Therapy).

Based on the written statement received by MINA, there are at least five statements of atitude health workers throughout Indonesia towards Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Conveying deep condolences for the loss of civilian lives due to Israel’s indiscriminate aggression in the Gaza Strip. Continuous attacks since October 7, 2023, have claimed more than 11,180 Palestinian lives, including over 7,700 children and women, while more than 28,200 others have been injured. Such actions are nothing short of the worst genocide of this century.

Condemning Israel’s attacks on facilities and healthcare workers, resulting in the complete cessation of services in several hospitals in Gaza. A total of 22 hospitals and 49 health centers were forced to stop operating in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli arrogance. Attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers constitute violations of international law, as stipulated in the First Geneva Convention of August 12, 1949, and Additional Protocol of 1977.

Urging the UN, international health organizations, and communities to take concrete and immediate steps to stop Israeli attacks on medical facilities and personnel in Gaza, restore halted medical services, and open access to health assistance, including medicines and medical teams, to aid those affected by Israeli attacks.

Requesting the government to engage in firm diplomacy on the international stage to pressure Israel to cease its aggression in Gaza, Palestine.

Encouraging fellow medical colleagues to provide the best assistance, including personnel, funds, and prayers for the victims of Israel’s brutal attacks in Gaza.

Since October 7 2023, the Israeli military has continued to bombard the Gaza Strip, resulting in thousands of casualties. Not only that, health facilities, such as hospitals but also were targets of indiscriminate attacks by the occupying entity.

Hospitals in Gaza which play a role in providing care to victims are mostly no longer able to operate due to Israeli attacks and the interruption of fuel for generators. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)