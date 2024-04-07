Handreds of Thousands Rallies Across the World in Support of Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of thousands rallied on Saturday in cities and capitals across the world in support of the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, calling to end the Israeli aggression against them.

According to Wafa, Mass rallies took place in different cities and capitals across the world in support of the Palestinian people, calling to end the ongoing Israeli brutal aggression waged against them.

Participants further called for the need to ensure adequate access of humanitarian aid to the strip.

Participants raised the Palestinian flags and banners and stressed their denunciation of the atrocious and heinous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The participants called for an end to double standards and the need to hold Israel full accountable for its massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted so far in the killing of over 33,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

Tens of thousands of people also rallied in In the United Kingdom condemning the Israeli occupation’s aggression against Gaza and expressing their support to the Palestinian people.

Participants also accused the British government of supporting Israel and turning a blind eye to the Israeli war machine in the Gaza Strip while chanting slogans in support of Palestinians, such as “Free Palestine and “Stop the genocide.”

Meantime, a similar rally was also held in London, where hundreds of people took to the streets in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and in protest of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. The Participants called for an immediate ceasefire.

In the French capital, Paris, participants begin hunger strike in protest of the Israeli genocide in Gaza in front of the headquarters of the French Ministry of Foreign Affair. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)