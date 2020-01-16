Hamas Expresses Condolences Mother’s Indonesian Hospital Volunteer Pass Away

Gaza, MINA – Hamas, who was represented by his senior, Mushir Al-Masri, on Wednesday visited Wisma Indonesia to express his condolences for pass away of the mother of Site Manager for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza Ir. Edy Wahyudi.

Mushir said his presence at Wisma Indonesia as represented Ismail Haniyyeh, who is currently outside Gaza.

“Your disaster is our disaster too and your sadness is our sadness too. For years you have lived here, maybe you will find a residence here,” he said.

He revealed there was a Murobith from the Ottoman Turks who guarded the gates of Al Aqsa, the arrival of Abu Fikri (Ir. Edy) and a group of representatives of 200 million Indonesians also guarded in the way of Allah in the land of Gaza, Palestine.

“Please convey my condolences to families in Indonesia and inshaa Allah, the mother of Abu Fikri in heaven,” he concluded.

Also present on the occasion is Chief of the Gaza Northern Territory Police.

“We on behalf of the northern Gaza police force conveyed by quoting what was conveyed from the Tasyrie assembly, your disaster is our disaster as well, your sadness is our sadness as well. You have been willing to leave your family in Indonesia for quite a long time and of course your intention is to help our brothers and sisters who are blocked in this Gaza strip,” he said.

“Our hope is that of course Indonesia, especially the large number of Indonesian Muslims, can take on a greater role or greater participation to come in relation to problems in Palestine,” he added.

He also said that they were ready to oversee and assist all programs from Indonesia, especially related to the MER-C program in Gaza. Secure all programs related to the difficulties and so on in connection with police duties.

Previously, Ir. Edy told MINA, pray and condolences also came from various groups in Gaza, ranging from Islamic Jihad, Fatah and the people of Gaza in general, and finally the Gaza Ministry of Health who also visited Wisma Indonesia.

At present, Indonesian people consisting of 29 volunteers from the Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School network in Indonesia are building Indonesian Hospital in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, which is an initiative of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C). (R/R7

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)