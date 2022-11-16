"Goes Cinta Al-Aqsa" Started, Cycling from Jambi to Monas in Jakarta (photo: MINA)

Jambi, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) started the “Goes Cinta Al-Aqsa” event which will cycling from Jambi to National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta.

The event started from the Talang Duku Tahfidz Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School complex, Muaro Jambi, Jambi Province on Wednesday.

The supervisor of the AWG Jambi Bureau, Abu Ridho, during the release of the group emphasized that this activity was part of the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence.

“Follow the directions of the amir (leader) of the group. Farewell, be careful on the road, be compact, istiqomah and orderly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Al Fatah Talang Duku Ponpes community leader, Widodo, reminded all participants to be careful and prioritize safety.

“Let’s carry it out with joy and always prioritize safety, the road is not ours. “Hopefully Allah will make this journey smooth, because this is not just riding a bicycle, but the value of the struggle that we have built regarding support for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

The Head of AWG Jambi Bureau Huda Alhakim said, the team goes with a total of 45 personnel, consisting of 30 goers, nine drivers, six assistants.

Goes Cinta Al-Aqsa is a series of activities for the Palestine Solidarity Month (PSB) initiated by AWG.

Meanwhile, the Goes Cinta Al-Aqsa team from Java started from Semarang and headed to the same point at Monas.

The Goes Cinta Al-Aqsha Team will be carried out in a relay from Jambi and handed over to the AWG Bureau of South Sumatra, then the Bureau of Lampung, Banten, Jabodetabek to National Monument. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)