Gaza Power Cuts Cause the Burning of Three Children

Gaza, MINA – Three children, siblings, died om Tuesday evening due to a fire that broke out in their family’s home in Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

“A fire broke out in one of the houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp this evening, Tuesday, and 3 bodies were taken from the scene,” said Raed Al-Dahshan, spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza as quoted by Quds Press.

The brothers who died in the fire were the children: Yusef, Muhammad, and Mahmoud Omar al-Hazin, whose ages ranged from 4 to 6 years, and their bodies arrived at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

Raed added that the cause of the fire was a candle that their father had lit, due to a power outage that led to the burning of the entire house.

The Gaza Strip suffers from an electricity crisis, with electricity cuts lasting about 18 hours a day. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)