Friday Sermon: Three Powerful Actions to Protect Muslims Unity

By: Hidayaturrahman, S.Pd.I., the Preacher of Masjid An-Nubuwwah, Chairman of the Lampung Islamic Worship and Counseling Agency (LBIPI).

إن الحمد نحمده ونستعينه ونستغفره ونعوذ بالله من شرور أنفسنا ومن سيئات أعمالنا, من يهده الله فلا مضل له ومن يضلل فلا هادي له,

أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيْكَ لَهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا وَبْلَهُ وَعُوُلرُسُ.

يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ ٱتَّقُواْ ٱللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِۦ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنتُم مُّسَلِم

يأيها ٱلذين ءامنوا ٱتقوا ٱلله وقولوا قولا سديدا يصلح لكم أعملكم ويغفر لكم ذنوبكم ومن يطع ٱلله ورسوله فقد فاز فوزا عظيما

Ladies and gentlemen of the Worshipers of Friday Prayer rahimakumullah

Alhamdulillah, all praise certainly belongs to Allah, the Lord of the universe and everything in it. Let us guard and increase our piety to Allah by truly fearing Him.

Piety in the sense of always trying to carry out His commands and abandoning all His prohibitions, obeying all His directions and not obeying Him, dhikr remembering Him and not forgetting Him, and always be grateful for Him and do not believe in Him.

Maasyiral Muslimin Rahimakumullah

Responding to recent phenomena in our country, as well as the history of the journey of Muslims in Indonesia, the preacher needs to remind again that

First:

Muslims must have the Robitu/Ribath attitude to protect themselves and the interests of the Muslim Ummah as a whole which continues to be sustainable from all forms of threats. Among Ribath’s attitudes are:

A firm attitude and full of self-control so that they are not easily influenced, let alone provoked, and carried away by the situation that was created by the kuffar to deceive Muslims. In order to pay attention to Allah’s commands in Surah Ali Imran: 196 – 197:

“Don’t you be deceived by the freedom of the disbelievers to move in the country. It was only temporary pleasure, then their abode was Hell; and Jahannam is the worst place “

Strengthen the attitude of patience and vigilance (robithu) and continue to improve Taqwallah as our basic mentality when taking appropriate action in all situations so that we deserve to be given victory by Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala even though we are few in number with very limited resources. This mentality is commanded by Allah in Surah Ali Imran: 200:

(یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلَّذِینَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱصۡبِرُوا۟ وَصَابِرُوا۟ وَرَابِطُوا۟ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فَعَلَّكُمۡ)

[Surah Ali ‘Imran 200]

“O you who believe, be patient and strengthen your patience and be prepared (robithu in all situations) and fear Allah, so that you may win”

Second

Muslims should continue to cultivate solid Islamic unity and brotherhood

Allah says:

(إِنَّمَا ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ إِخۡوَةࣱ فَأَصۡلِحُوا۟ بَیۡنَ أَخَوَیۡكُمۡۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ لَعَلَّوُمۡ مُرۡنحَ)

[Surat Al-Hujurat 10]

Indeed, believers are brothers, so strengthen the brotherhood (ukhuwah) between you, Fear so that you may receive Grace.

Jamaah Jum’ah Rohimakumullah

The enemies of Islam are trying hard to weaken Muslims by placing issues, rumors and hoaxes that can pit fellow Muslims and between Muslims and the government or apparatus, especially the Indonesian Amry and Police. It is the duty of Muslims to remind and advise each other in the spirit of ukhuwah and to protect each other’s followers of the Prophet Muhammad Sholallahu ‘alayhi wassalam.

Third

That communism and even any ideology that is hostile to Islam will continue to exist throughout the ages. We should NOT waste our energy and time being reactive to the provocations of the supporters of these ideologies.

These various ideologies should be seen as instruments or tools of people who are truly hostile to Islam and Muslims from time to time, namely the Jews (along with all forms of organization and ideology they have created: communism, capitalism, femininism, pluralism, liberalism, Zionism. , etc.).

It is necessary to pay close attention to Allah’s warning about the structural and eternal hatred of the Jews as mentioned in sura Al Maidah: 82

لَتَجِدَنَّ أَشَدَّ ٱلنَّاسِ عَدَ ٰ⁠وَةࣰ لِّلَّذِینَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱلۡیَهُودَ وَٱلَّذِینَ أَشۡرَكُوا۟ۖ

الآية….

[Surat Al-Ma’idah 82]

“Truly you will find those who are the most violent towards believers are Jews and those who associate Allah (polytheists)”

Jamaah Jum’ah Rohimakumullah,

May Allah always protect and pour out His Mercy on us ..

بارك الله لي ولكم ونفعني وإياكم بما فيه من الآيات والذكر الحكيم أقول قولي هذا فاستغفروه إحنه هو الغيمر الرحنه هو الغيمر الرحنه

