Friday Sermon: Life in Congregation and Guided

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Preacher of Islamic Boarding School Al-Fatah Cileungsi

الحمد لله الذى أنعم علينا بنعمة الإيمان والإسلام,, أشهد أن لآ إله إلا الله وحده لا شريك له شهادة أدخرها ليوم الزحام, وأشهد أن سيدنا محمدا عبده ورسوله الداعى بقوله وفعله إلى دار السلام.

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ وَسَلِّمْ عَلَى عَبْدِكَ وَرَسُوْلِكَ مُحَمَّدٍ وعَلَى آلِه وأصْحَابِهِ هُدَاَََِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِِ أمَّا بعْدُ, فيَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اتَّقُوا اللهِ تَعَالَى بِفِعْلِ الطَّاعَاتِ وَتَرْكِ الأَثَامِ وََََََُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُْ

أَمَّا بَعْد. فَيَا عِبَادَ الله, أُوْصِيْكُمْ وَإِيَّايَ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ وَالتَّمَسُّكِ بهذَا الدِّيْن. فقال الله تعالى في كتابه الكريم, أعوذ بالله من الشيطان الرجيم “يا أيها الذين آمنوا اتقوا الله حق تقاته ولا تموتن إلا وأنتم مسلمون,

Audiences of Friday Prayer

Life in congregation and guided for Muslims is a great and noble principle in Islamic law. Therefore, those who hope for mercy, compassion, welfare from Allah, we should live together.

This is in accordance with the words of the Prophet Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam:

الْجَمَاعَةُ رَحْمَةٌ ، وَالْفُرْقَةُ عَذَابٌ

It means: “Congregation is mercy and that the fiqf is punishment.” (HR Ahmad).

Furthermore, it is also through congregation that Muslims will gain strength from Allah. This is as stated by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in his saying:

يَدُ اللهِ مَعَ الْجَمَاعَة

Meaning: “The Hand of Allah with Al Jamaah.” (HR At-Tirmidhi).

Therefore, living in congregation is a very important obligation and necessity for Muslims. Because with the congregation, Islamic values ​​can be realized optimally in everyday amaliyah.

Because of that, the audiences are glorified by Allah

With the congregation the Muslims will realize the strength of the struggle and cohesiveness of the people like a whole body, like a building that strengthens each other between one element to another.

With life in congregation, cooperation and mutual feelings can be maintained and also in congregation the rights of the people are not violated. It is also by joining together Islamic civilization can be built as a mercy like the universe.

Allah emphasizes in His verse:

إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُحِبُّ ٱلَّذِينَ يُقَـٰتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِهِۦ صَفًّ۬ا كَأَنَّهُم بُنۡيَـٰنٌ۬ مَّرۡصُوصٌ۬

It means: “Verily, Allah likes those who fight in His path in orderly rows as if they are like a well-built building.” (Surah Ash-Shaf [61]: 4).

Congregation Friday the womb

If we want to walk our way to heaven, we should hold fast to Al Jama’ah, the unity of the guided Muslims. As conveyed by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam:

مَنْ أَرَادَ بُحْبُوحَةَ الْجَنَّةِ فَلْيَلْزَمِ الْجَمَاعَةَ

Meaning: “Who wants a glorious place in heaven, then follow the Al Jamaah.” (HR At-Tirmidhi).

That is Luzumul Jama’ah, fulfilling the life of the congregation, practicing a sincere and sibling life, without envy, advising and reminding one another in the Al Jama’ah.

Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam emphasized in his saying:

ثلاث لا يغل عليهن قلب مسلم إخلاص العمل لله ومناصحة أئمة المسلمين ولزوم جماعتهم فإن الدعوة تحيط من ورائهم

It means: “There are three things that a Muslim’s heart does not become malicious because of it: willingly giving only to Allah, giving advice to Muslim leaders, and staying with the congregation of Muslims, because their prayers cover from behind them.” (HR At-Tirmidzi and Ahmad).

To that end, let us live guided in congregation, and stay away from firqah, divisions, breaths, as the Prophet warned:

عَلَيْكُمْ بِالْجَمَاعَةِ وَإِيَّاكُمْ وَالْفُرْقَةَ

Meaning: “You should join together and avoid division.” (Narrated by Ahmad, At-Tirmidhi, and Ibn Majah).

May Allah strengthen the Muslims living guided in congregation under the guidance of Imaamul Muslimin. Aamiin

جَعَلَنَا اللهُ وَاِيَّـاكُمْ مِنَ الْفَا ئِزِيْنَ الاْمِنِيْنَ. وَاَدْخَلَنَـا وَاِيَّـاكُمْ فِى زُمْرَةِ عِبَـادِهِ الصَّـالِحِـيْنَ. وَقُلْ رَبِّ اغْفِرْ وَاَرْحَمْ وَاَنْتَ خَيْرُا الرَّاحِمِيْنَ.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)