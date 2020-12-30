FPI to File A Lawswite State Administrative Court

Jakarta, MINA – The Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) will file a lawsuit by the State Administrative Court over the government’s decision to dissolve the organization.

“Later we sue legally because this is already a legal process, we will PTUN-sue the decision.” said the Head of FPI Legal Aid Sugito Atmo Prawiro in Petamburan, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Sugito said FPI leader Rizieq Shihab already knew about the government’s decision and now a team of lawyers is preparing a lawsuit to the PTUN.

“Yes, as soon as possible [file a lawsuit],” he said.

Sugito also said that the organization already had a plan to change its name after the government’s ban on FPI symbols and attributes.

“Change of name later on as we go along. We discussed it with the FPI DPP board, “said Sugito.

Sugito admitted that FPI had gone through the entire administrative process for the extension of the Certificate of Registration (SKT) as a mass organization.

In 2018, he said, FPI had submitted the required documents.

“Oh, there was a (SKT List) in 2018, but there were obstacles before it became technical there,” Sugito explained.

Deputy Secretary of FPI Aziz Yanuar added that a Registered Certificate (SKT) is not mandatory.

“The Court regulates the provisions of the 2013 Constitutional Court that there is no registration list. SKT is not mandatory, just voluntary,” said Aziz.

Although not mandatory, his party still formally applies for or registers SKT.

However, the administrative management process encountered obstacles.

“It is important that we have good intentions, legally, we follow the correct procedure,” explained Aziz.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD on Wednesday stated that the Indonesian government officially banned the activities and activities of the Islamic Defenders Front or FPI.

The disbandment of FPI activities was outlined in a joint decision by 6 high-ranking state officials, namely the Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Law and Human Rights, Minister of Communication and Information, Attorney General, Chief of Police, and Head of BNPT.

Mahfud conveyed that based on statutory regulations and in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) Number 82 PUU112013 dated 23 December 2014, the government prohibits FPI activities and will stop any activities carried out by FPI.

“FPI no longer has a legal position either as a mass organization or as an ordinary organization,” Mahfud said in a press conference at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Mahfud conveyed that FPI as of June 21 2019 has de jure disbanded as a mass organization.

However, said Mahfud, FPI continued to carry out sweeping unilaterally and provoked.

“In accordance with the law and the Constitutional Court decision, the government prohibits FPI activities and will stop any activities carried out by FPI,” said Mahfud. (T/RE1)

