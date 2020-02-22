212 Action, FPI Proposes Punishment Cut for Corruptors

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Ahmad Sobri Lubis considers corruption to be a big problem in this country. He also proposed the punishment of cutting off hands and cutting off the neck for corruptors.

“We rushed to the House of Representatives (DPR) for the Corruption Eradication Act, the law is corruption of Rp2 billion under a cutting off hand, Rp1 billion on the neck,” he said in his speech in the middle of the Action of 212 ‘Eradicate Corruption’, in Jakarta on Friday.

“FPI has always proposed to the DPR,” he added.

He added that the application of the law of cutting hands is now easy to do. Thre perpetrators, said Sobri, also do not have to feel pain because there are many health technologies that can be used.

“Before cutting, please inject numbness first. After being pinched, do you feel sick or not?”.” It’s already a brake. Once, it’s a brake, it’s already lost its hand, “he said, accompanied by the laughter of the protesters.

Furthermore, Sobri assessed that prison sentences for corruptors should no longer be carried out because it would make them happy.

“Do not go to prison, wasteful, make the state run out of money. Tell to come to work, his hands are stubborn. Enter work again,” he said.

His proposal was made because he saw that many officials in Indonesia were involved in corruption cases.

In addition, Sobri considered that there were indications that corruptors seemed to be protected by law enforcement. As a result, corruption cannot be completely eradicated, including by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

“To the extent that its main officer KPK is unable to eradicate corruption when it concerns than the Indonesian Struggle Democratic Party (PDI-P) who is in power now,” said Sobri.

It is known, the 212 Action with the theme ‘Eradicate Corruption’. In this action, the participants also quipped the bribery case which ensnared the former PDIP candidate Harun Masiku. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)