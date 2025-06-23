SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 39 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

4 Views

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to Israel following recent escalations involving the United States.

In his first public statement since US forces joined Israeli operations targeting Iran, Khamenei declared that Israel is already facing consequences and that the retribution will persist.

“The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished right now,” Khamenei said in a statement posted on social media platform X, as quoted by Al Jazeera on Monday.

The post featured a provocative image of a burning skull marked with the Star of David, set against a backdrop of blazing buildings, symbolizing ongoing retaliation.

The message underscores rising tensions in the region, as Iranian-backed groups including the Houthis have also stepped up operations amid the broader conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us