Indonesian Government Disbands Islamic Defenders Front/FPI

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government officially dissolves FPI (Islamic Defenders Front) which led by Habib Rizieq Shihab.

The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD emphasized that the government does not recognize the existence of FPI as a social organization and an organization.

Mahfud said the government’s decision not to recognize the FPI’s existence was based on the Constitutional Court (MK) decision Number 82 / PUU-11/2013 dated 23 December 2014.

“The government prohibits FPI activities and will stop any activities carried out by FPI, because FPI no longer has legal standing either as an Social Organization or as an ordinary organization. So there is no legal standing,” said Mahfud in an official statement broadcast on the Youtube account of the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, December 30.

Mahfud appealed to the central and regional governments to ignore FPI.

Any party acting on behalf of FPI must be rejected because the organization is not recognized.

“To the central and regional government officials, if there is an organization on behalf of FPI it is considered non-existent and must be rejected, because there is no legal standing as of today,” said Mahfud MD.

According to Mahfud, the decision to dissolve and not recognize FPI was agreed by several ministers and heads of institutions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)