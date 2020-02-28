Death Toll of Riot in New Delhi Reache to 38 People

Riot in New Delhi, India continues to grow to 38 people. (AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh)

New Delhi, MINA – The death toll of riot in New Delhi, India reached to 38 people. More than 200 people were injured.

Quoted from CNN, based on data Thursday night, February 27, as 34 people were recorded dead at the Teg Bahadur Teacher Hospital (BTB). Director of the BTB Hospital Sunil Kumar said all the victims were killed with gunshot wounds.

Three victims died at Lok Nayak Hospital, and another at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital. A medical supervisor said ten other victims were in serious condition and were being treated at Lok Nayak hospital.

The clash between Muslim and Hindu groups was triggered by protests against the Citizenship Law. Clashes began to break out on Sunday night. Both sides attack each other using stones and other objects, and damage buildings and vehicles.

The incident has been the most severe riot in recent decades. Thousands of riot police and paramilitaries patrolled the city.

In addition to the death toll, damage also occurred throughout the city. Houses, shops, mosques, schools, tire shops, and one gas station were targeted for burning.

Delhi City Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to compensate the families of those killed and those whose homes were destroyed by riots.

The police have arrested more than 500 as a result of the clashes. The authorities will also hold a meeting to promote harmony between communities in the city of more than 21 million people.

The controversial law that invites pros and cons allows India to grant citizenship status to immigrants who accept persecution in countries of origin such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The regulation was approved by the right-wing Narendra Modi government. The bearer party, Bhratiya Janata (BJP) is accused of being discriminatory towards Muslims.

The law only applies to immigrants adhering to Hinduism, Christianity, and other minority religions besides Islam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)