Death Toll of Majene Earthquake Increase to 34

Majene, MINA – The death toll from the earthquake in Majene, West Sulawesi, rose to 34, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Friday.

As many as eight of them died in Majene Regency, while 26 others in Mamuju Regency.

In addition, around 637 people were injured and more than 15,000 people were displaced.

They took refuge in 15 refugee points, including in the villages of Kota Tinggi, Lombong, Kayu Angin, Petabean, Deking, Mekata, Kabisaran, Lakkading, Lembang, and Limbua, Majene Regency.

Meanwhile, the other five points of refuge are in Mamuju Regency.

The earthquake also damaged around 300 houses, the governor’s office of West Sulawesi, hotels, hospitals, minimarkets and hispital.

As well as turning off the electricity network and cutting off cellular phone connections and the Majene-Mamuju road.

An earthquake measuring 6.2 M rocked Majene and its surroundings today at 02.28 a.m local time.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, a series of large, destructive earthquakes rocked Majene and its surroundings.

On April 11, 1967, an earthquake measuring 6.3 M with an epicenter in Polewali Mandar, West Sulawesi, claimed 13 lives.

On February 23, 1969, an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 rocked Majene, killing 64 people, injuring 97 others and damaging 1,287 houses in four villages.

A large earthquake also occurred on January 8, 1984 with a magnitude of 6.7 M with its center in Mamuju and shook it to an intensity of VII MMI, although there were no records of casualties. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)