Death Toll of Bad Weather in Kashmir Reaches to 62 People

Kashmir, MINA – According to the Pakistan Disaster Management Agency, Kashmir is the region most severely affected by bad weather, where 62 lives have been lost and 10 others reported missing.

In one village in Kashmir, Neelum, a snowstorm also triggered several landslides. One landslide was so severe that it killed at least 19 people.

Responding to this report, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, chirped “Severe snowfall and landslides in Azad Jammu and Kashmir caused catastrophe and death.”, Thus quoted by CNN on Wednesday.

Snow and soil landslides are common in Kashmir throughout the winter. Often, these landslides block the road and trap the surrounding community.

The local government has also taken a number of anticipatory steps, including closing a number of schools and several roads in the mountainous region.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan Province, at least 31 people were killed in various incidents related to bad weather.

“Most of those killed were women and children,” an official from the provincial disaster management agency, Mohammad Younus said.

Meanwhile along the Afghan border, more than 300 houses have been destroyed by various incidents, ranging from snow storms to heavy rains.

Afghan Natural Disaster Management Agency spokesman, Ahmad Tamim Azimi, explained that the areas worst affected by bad weather were Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, and the western part of Herat province.

“The cold weather to snowfall and heavy rain which began two weeks ago caused a lot of damage,” he said. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)