Danone SN Indonesia Factory in Yogya Won Gold Award

Yogjakarta, MINA – Sarihusada Factory in Yogya which is a part of Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia (DSNI) successfully won WSO Indonesia Safety Culture Award from World Safety Organization Indonesia branch for its achievement in implementing occupational safety.

Located in the center of Yogyakarta, the factory is among three companies that received ‘Gold Category’ Award with highest score in implementing 3K (Occupational Health and Safety/ Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja) and have reached the best results from K3 culture.

“We are proud that Sarihusada is one of the 3 companies that won in Gold category among other 50 award participants,” said Arif Sosiawan, Factory Manager Sarihusada Factory in Yogya through a press release, Saturday (4/7).

Sarihusada Factory in Yogya has been operating since 1954 and is supported by 261 employees. This factory is one of four Danone SN factory in Indonesia.

Arif said that Sarihusada Factory in Yogya has always been encouraging and impelementing stringent workplace safety protocol complying to K3 culture protocol and basic safety standard.

To protect the quality of K3 protocol implementation, Danone Global team along with independent auditor and government regularly audit Danone SN Indonesia factory every year.

“Yogya Factory has also recorded 4.109.418 hours without occupational accident by 30 June 2020. We will always protect occupational safety standards so that we can continue being role model in occupational safety,” Arif added.

World Safety Organization is an international professional association in the field of occupational safety.

WSO was established in 1975 in Manila, Phillipines as a result of Occupational Health and Safety World Congress which was attended by more than 1.000 safety professionals in every continent.(R/R1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)