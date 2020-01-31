Committee Chairperson: Three Main Objectives of Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI)

Jakarta, MINA – A number of interfaith leaders attended the Workshop, Dialogue and Launching of the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) in the Manggala Wanabakti Building, Jakarta, for two days from Thursday, January 30 to Friday, January 31.

The Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests is a platform for religious leaders and religious communities to work hand in hand with indigenous peoples, governments, civil society, and the business world in actions that protect tropical forests and those who act as their guardians.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Hayu Prabowo, said the event was one of the efforts to protect and preserve tropical forests, which until now had remained 6 percent on earth. Indonesia as one of the five countries that own 70 percent of the world’s tropical forests has the right to protect it.

Hayu explained in addition to holding workshops and discussions on protecting tropical forests, the launch of Indonesian Interfaith Rainforest Initiative and the Declaration of the Interfaith Initiative for Forest Conservation 2020.

IRI has three main objectives. First, educate and raise awareness about the deforestation crisis. As well as equipping religious leaders with the knowledge, educational tools, and training needed to become effective supporters for the protection of tropical forests.

“Second, mobilizing religious-based action by connecting religious leaders with partners from various sectors to increase the impact collectively,” he said.

Hayu added the third objective was to influence policy, advocating for governments and companies to adopt and fulfill and expand their commitment to protect tropical forests. And strengthen their commitment to protect the rights of indigenous peoples who play a role as guardians of tropical forests.

A similar sentiment was also expressed by the delegation from Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN), Dr. Lars Lavord. He said that tropical forests in Indonesia are one of the most important forests in the world.

According to Lavord, Borneo’s tropical forests, Indonesia has been guarding 140 million years of human earth life. With this fact, he invited the people of Indonesia and the world to look after it.

“We have learned today that Indonesia’s tropical forests are an important one. The Interfaith Initiative will not run successfully if there is no collaboration from various parties, “Lavord said in his address to participants of the Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests at the Manggal Wanabakti Building, Jakarta on Thursday.

Lavord revealed the Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests held in Indonesia is the first and very important to continue, because there is a lot of information that worth knowing by many people.

“I come from a country close to the North Pole, Norway. “My country does not have a single inch of tropical forest, but I dedicate my life to protecting tropical forests,” he said.

To find out, IRI was initiated by the world interfaith alliance, Religion for Peace (RFP), which was first launched and signed by King Harald V of Norway in June 2017 at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway. (T/RE1)

