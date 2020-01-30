Ministry of Forestry: Religious People Have Important Role to Protect Tropical Forests

Jakarta, MINA – Religious people and spiritual communities play an important role in protecting Indonesia’s tropical forests and supporting indigenous peoples.

It was stated by the Head of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) Research and Development Agency and Innovation Agency Agus Justianto when inaugurated the Workshop, Dialogue, and Launching of the Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests at the Manggala Wanabhakti Building Jakarta on Thursday, January 30.

“Concern for nature is the teachings of world religion, and now is the time to strengthen and mobilize spiritual resources, influence, and moral authority to jointly affirm, protecting tropical forests is the glory and deforestation of tropical forests harming the glory of life,” he said.

He said over the next two days, all participants will take a historic step in protecting the forest through this event.

“We will hear from the most prominent religious leaders in Indonesia about the spiritual basis of all religions to protect creation, nature, forests, and find common ground and goals to mobilize our community to protect the forest,” he said.

“Over the next few days, we will gather commitments, visions, and ideas from the religious leaders, NGOs, experts, indigenous people not only from Jakarta but from all over the country. This thinking will be the application program in the next stage, “he added.

“We will launch a national program of the Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests, as a spiritual calling that we will unite in an effort to stop and restore deforestation, “he concluded.

The Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) is a platform for religious leaders and religious communities to work for hand in hand with indigenous peoples, governments, civil society, and the business world in actions that protect tropical forests and protect those who act as their guardians.

IRI is an interfaith international alliance that aims to end tropical deforestation through faith-based leadership.

The alliance aims to raise awareness about the deforestation crisis and equip religious leaders to support the protection of tropical forests. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)