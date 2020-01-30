Interfaith Institutions, Indigenous Attend Workshop on Protect Tropical Forests

Jakarta, MINA – There were various interfaith institutions and indigenous peoples attended the Workshop, Dialogue and Launch of the ‘Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests’ in the Manggala Wanabakti Auditorium, Jakarta on Thursday, January 30.

The Chair of the Committee, Hayu Prabowo said among the several institutions present were the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah, the Alliance of Churches in Indonesia (PGI), the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI), Indonesian Buddhist Association (PERMABUDHI), Indonesian Supreme Council of Confucius Religion (MATAKIN).

“There are also experts, NGOs, governments, and components of international organizations, such as the United Nations (UNEP), Religions for Peace, Norway’s Rainforest Foundation and GreenFaith. We call for the importance of protecting tropical forests in Indonesia and the world, ” Hayu said.

He asserted the event was held to unite interfaith institutions and the community so that they care about protecting the tropical forests and preventing the ongoing damage.

The workshop, discussion and launch of IRI was attended by 200 participants from 12 provinces in Indonesia.

Present as speakers were Hayu Prabowo (MUI), Din Syamsuddin (IRC) Imam Pituduh (PBNU), Rev. Jacklevyn Frits Manuputty (PGI), Sugiandi Surya Atmaja (MATAKIN), and others.

The Launch of the Interfaith Forces for Tropical Forests (IRI) in Indonesia is planned to be held on Friday.

The Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) is a platform for religious leaders and religious communities to work hand in hand with indigenous peoples, governments, civil society, and the business world in actions that protect tropical forests and those who act as their guardians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)