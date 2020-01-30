Chairperson of Inter Religious Council: All People Must Protect Nature

Jakarta, MINA – Honorary Chairperson of the Indonesian Inter-Religious Council (IRC) Presidium, Prof. Din Syamsuddin said that the issue of forest destruction is something that should be overcome. It needs mutual concern, not limited to one religion, nation and tribe. According to him, all people have the same obligation to protect nature.

“I often talk about it in the Islamic view. Religions are moved to be a solution to problems. Religion does have that obligation,” Din said when opening the Interfaith Initiative for Tropical Forests in the Manggala Wanabhakti Auditorium, Jakarta, Thursday, January, 30.

Forest damage is getting worse causing disturbance to the balance of the forest ecosystem and the surrounding environment. That raises a variety of natural disaster threats that should be overcome.

A workshop, dialogue of the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) was held in Jakarta, attended by 200 participants consisting of all parties from around the world.

The Interfaith Rainforest Initiative is a platform for religious leaders and religious communities to work for hand in hand with indigenous peoples, governments, civil society, and the business world in actions that protect forests and protect those who act as their guardians.

There have been many efforts undertaken in an effort to preserve tropical forests in the world. But these efforts are not enough and the challenges in managing nature that are rooted in morals and religion are important to be involved, “Din said.

He revealed, in Indonesia a long time ago was formed the Inter-Religious Council (IRC) consisting of religious institutions such as the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Muhammadiyah, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the Association of Indonesian Churches (PGI) , The Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), and Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI).

In addition, there is also the Indonesian Confucian High Council (Matakin), the Indonesian Buddhist Association (Permabudhi), the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance (AMAN), and several other institutions.

“We conducted dialogues about harmony, but we have entered into the problem of action. Starting from this program, we established the Indonesian movement to save the earth. This is an interfaith collaboration,” Din said. (L /R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)