Eight Points Declaration of Interfaith and Indigenous Communities for Indonesia’s Tropical Forests

Jakarta, MINA – A number of interfaith leaders who are members of the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative (IRI) Indonesia produced a declaration of eight points after holding a discussion at the Manggala Wanabakti Building, Jakarta, for two days from Thursday, January 30 to Friday, January 31.

The declaration was signed and read by Din Syamsuddin from IRC Indonesia, Kiai Muhyiddin Junaidi from MUI, Ali Yusuf from NU, Gatot Supangkat from Muhammadiyah, Jimy Sormin from PGI, Wisnu Bawa Tenaya from PHDI, Agustinus Heri Wibowo from KWI, Philip Widjaya from Permabudhi, Jim Heru Tanuwibowo from Matakin, and Hein Namotemo from AMAN.

The following are eight interfaith and indigenous communities declarations for Indonesia’s tropical forests that received MINA News Agency:

#1 We recognize that protecting tropical forests is part of a moral order that includes social and economic justice, respect for human rights and human dignity, in achieving peace and equality.

#2 We are committed to raise the awareness and concern of our community about preventing crises and opposing the practice of forest destruction and loss, human rights violations and justice, through fatwas/ bhisama/ teachings/ pastoral policies/ calls to advance religious understanding and education and beliefs and customs, reflecting commitment ecological morals and spirituality to protect tropical forests, protection and respect for human rights.

#3 We are ready to mobilize our community, from the grass roots to the highest leadership, to join, work together with governments, civil society groups and organizations, the business world, and UN partners who have worked to protect forests. We are ready to provide input and encourage the creation of regulatory improvements that produce a system that does not open opportunities for tropical forest damage.

#4 We urge the government to strengthen and fulfill commitments to protect forests and the rights of indigenous peoples throughout the archipelago, through new regulations and, or policies, dialogue and actions to stop granting permits, evaluate and limit unfair tenure and ownership of land, carrying out rehabilitation and restoration of the environment, law enforcement and conflict resolution, protecting and restoring the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities who are the victims of exploitation of forest products and human rights violations.

#5 We declare standing together in solidarity with indigenous peoples and anyone who protects and conserves forests, to get protection from threats of intimidation and violence. We will always side with those who defend the sustainability of tropical forests and their ecosystems.

#6 We urge the government and the international community to place forest protection, empowerment and community, capacity building as core efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. We will guard until the realization of these efforts.

#7 We urge the private sector; large-scale plantation extractive industries, industrial plantations, logging and mining businesses, to be responsible for restoring and protecting tropical forest ecosystems, protecting and respecting community rights, and divesting from businesses that benefit from the destruction of tropical forests.

#8 We realize that the efforts to restore and protect tropical forests in Indonesia are not easy. However, with noble intentions, solidarity, constructive dialogue, perseverance, and common goals, we believe that the condition of tropical forests in Indonesia can be sustainable again and provide sustainable benefits for future generations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)