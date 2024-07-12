College Students of STAI Al Fatah Hold Photo Exhibition of Palestinian Struggle

Journalistic Photo Exhibition "From Eyes to Heart: Awakening the Heart by Seeing Proof" held by STAI Al-Fatah, Bogor, Friday, July 12, 2024. (photo: MINA/ Kania)

Bogor, MINA – Students of Al-Fatah Islamic College (STAI-A) Bogor organized a journalistic photo exhibition about the struggle of the Palestinian people. The event was titled “From Eyes to Heart: Awakening the Heart by Seeing Proof.”

“Through this photo exhibition, we can witness various photos taken by students and volunteers documenting various pro-Palestinian activities in Indonesia,” said Deni Rahman, Head of the Study Program at STAI Al-Fatah on Friday.

Deni also stated that this activity aims to introduce high-quality journalistic photography and news value.

“This activity aims to convey the message of solidarity from the Indonesian people to support the struggle to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Deni emphasized.

Furthermore, this photo exhibition aims to foster the spirit and determination of the Indonesian people to defend Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We appreciate and commend the journalistic photographers who have contributed to providing information to the public,” he added.

This event is held to commemorate the struggle of the Palestinian people in defending their homeland from the Israeli population.

“The Israel-Palestine conflict has long been a global concern, including in Indonesia,” he said.

Through this exhibition, we aim to raise awareness among the Indonesian community about the fate of our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

The showcased photos are expected to touch the conscience and enhance the spirit of solidarity to assist the Palestinian people’s struggle, particularly in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is targeted by Zionist Israeli military aggression.

“We hope that through this exhibition, the spirit of solidarity and empathy towards the fate of our brothers and sisters in Palestine will grow in the hearts of the people,” said Deni. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)