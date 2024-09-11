Gaza’s Children Prodigies Share Resilience of Palestinian Struggle

Ramadhan and Walid, the child prodigies from Gaza, during their visit to the MUI Central Office in Jakarta on Tuesday (10/9/2024). (Photo courtesy of MUI)

Jakarta, MINA – Children prodigies from Gaza, Ramadhan Abu Jazar (10) and Walid Abu Jazar (7), recounted the resilience of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Ramadhan, born during the Gaza War of 2014, shared his experiences of living under the occupation of Zionist Israel.

He was born amidst the suffering of Gaza’s residents, having lost his home and several family members during that time.

“I was born in 2014, during a long 50-day war on Gaza. On the day I was born, my uncle named Ramadhan was martyred, and my father named me Ramadhan after him,” Ramadhan explained during his talk at the Buya Hamka Hall, MUI Central Office, Jakarta on Tuesday.

“On that same day, my father was severely injured by bomb shrapnel, our house was destroyed, and our uncle and aunt were martyred. Since then, I have grown up in a war-torn environment. I have lived through three wars since then,” he added.

Ramadhan went on to describe the ongoing conflict as the largest and most destructive war, which has once again ravaged their home.

“This current war, which began on October 7 and has lasted for 11 months, is the largest. My house was destroyed again, my uncle and aunt were martyred, and 140 members of the Abu Jazar family were martyred,” he said.

After six months of living amid genocide, they were evacuated by the Qatari government.

The Qatari government did not evacuate everyone but focused on those considered significant assets, including Ramadhan and Walid. They stayed in Qatar for three months before visiting Indonesia.

Addressing the guests at the MUI visit, Ramadhan confidently stated that Gaza’s children possess immense mental strength. From a young age, their parents have instilled in them resilience and a sense of purpose for the Muslim community.

“We, the children of Gaza, are not easily discouraged. Despite the suffering we endure, we believe this will shape us into great individuals. My parents have instilled their vision and mission in us from an early age,” Ramadhan spoke with the eloquence of an adult preacher.

“They raised us with their vision and mission, wanting us to become leaders who are beneficial to the Muslim community and pioneers for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added, prompting a thunderous applause and cries of “Allahu Akbar” from the audience.

He also urged all Muslims, particularly in Indonesia, to continue the struggle for Palestinian independence.

“My message is to never stop supporting Gaza. The victims of this occupation are not just us in Gaza or Palestinians alone but all Muslims,” he declared.

“You are also victims of this occupation. The Zionists will never be satisfied with just controlling Gaza or Palestine. We believe that if Gaza falls, they will continue to seize whatever they can. So understand this: it is not us who need you, but you who need us. Today, the people of Gaza are fighting for the honor of Islam, which is Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)