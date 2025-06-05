SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT



Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm over the devastating impact of the healthcare crisis in the Gaza Strip, warning that children are paying the heaviest price, Palestine Information Center reported.

Kazem Abu Khalaf, UNICEF’s spokesperson in Palestine, stated during a press briefing that the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare sector presents a severe threat to children’s survival.

According to Abu Khalaf, the average number of children killed daily since October 7, 2023, has reached 27.

He emphasized that Gaza is the only place in the world where children are dying in such high numbers every single day. When injuries are included, the number of daily child casualties rises to 83 over a 20-month period.

UNICEF also expressed deep concern over the growing famine in Gaza, noting that children are the most vulnerable. Tens of thousands are suffering from severe malnutrition and urgently need treatment.

Abu Khalaf revealed that over 40,000 children have been orphaned amid the ongoing war, with the number expected to increase.

He stressed that the trauma experienced by Gaza’s children will take years to heal, physically, emotionally, and psychologically.

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a blockade on humanitarian aid, effectively starving the 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza.

The continued closure of crossings has plunged the region into famine, with rising death tolls and widespread displacement. Backed by the United States, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in more than 179,000 Palestinian casualties, primarily women and children with thousands more still missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

