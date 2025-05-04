SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

57 Palestinians Martyred from Starvation Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to a large pile of garbage in Gaza City on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office in Gaza reported Saturday that at least 57 Palestinians have martyred from starvation since October 7, 2023, due to Israel’s continued blockade of the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the statement, the victims include children, the elderly, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses. The government warned that the number could rise as the blockade persists, preventing the entry of essential supplies including food, infant formula, nutritional supplements, and vital medications.

A medical source also confirmed that a child died from malnutrition and dehydration at Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City earlier on Saturday.

Gaza authorities accused Israel of using food as a weapon of war, describing the situation as a “suffocating siege” that has lasted over two months. For 63 consecutive days, all border crossings into Gaza have remained closed.

Also Read: Hamas Presents Five-Year Ceasefire Proposal, Rejected by Netanyahu

The media office criticized the international community for its silence and urged humanitarian organizations to act immediately to reopen crossings and allow aid to enter Gaza before more lives are lost.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign in October 2023, nearly 52,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed, according to Palestinian officials. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Journalists Mark World Press Freedom Day Amid Bloodshed in Gaza

News Channel

