SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

About 80,000 Palestinian Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

As 40 Thousands of Palestinians Pray Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque (source: special)

Jerusalem, MINA – Approximately 80,000 Palestinian worshipers gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for the third Friday prayer of Ramadan, overcoming heavy rainfall, freezing temperatures, and Israeli-imposed access restrictions.

The significant turnout was a direct response to widespread calls across Palestine to increase the Palestinian presence at the mosque during the holy month, Palinfo reported.

Worshipers from inside the Green Line organized bus convoys from the city of Rahat to Jerusalem, while others from the West Bank made their way through the Qalandiya checkpoint, many facing long delays and invasive security checks by Israeli forces.

Despite these challenges, thousands of worshipers successfully reached Al-Aqsa, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to religious freedom and the preservation of Islamic holy sites.

Also Read: Israel Seeks Revenge for Its Defeat: Khaled Meshaal

The mass attendance was part of the “Great Fajr” campaign, a coordinated effort to hold mass dawn prayers at mosques across the West Bank and Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, in solidarity with Gaza. l

These efforts highlighted the persistence of Palestinians in the face of significant obstacles, including checkpoints, age-based restrictions, and arbitrary denial of entry.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, encouraged worshipers to travel to the mosque for i’tikaf, a spiritual retreat observed throughout Ramadan.

He also lamented that Israeli authorities have barred most Palestinians from partaking in such practices within the mosque. []

Also Read: Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Bab al-Maghariba Eid Al-Fitr Gaza solidarity Great Fajr Israeli occupation Israeli restrictions Israeli security itikaf Jerusalem Moroccan gate occupied Jerusalem Palestine Palestinian Presence Palestinian Solidarity Palestinian struggle Palestinian worshipers Qalandiya checkpoint Ramadan 2025 religious freedom Religious Retreat Settler Incursions Sheikh Ekrima Sabri West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

About 80,000 Palestinian Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Seeks Revenge for Its Defeat: Khaled Meshaal

  • 11 hours ago
Many rockets, fired from Iran, are seen over Jerusalem from Hebron, West Bank on October 01, 2024 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Houthi Missile Hits Tel Aviv, 13 Israeli Citizens Injured

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:52 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Over 70 More Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Occupation Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 17:56 WIB
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
International

Global Legal Coalition Launches Initiative to Hold Alleged Israeli War Criminals Accountable

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 10:21 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
International

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 08:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us