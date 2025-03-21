About 80,000 Palestinian Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Approximately 80,000 Palestinian worshipers gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for the third Friday prayer of Ramadan, overcoming heavy rainfall, freezing temperatures, and Israeli-imposed access restrictions.

The significant turnout was a direct response to widespread calls across Palestine to increase the Palestinian presence at the mosque during the holy month, Palinfo reported.

Worshipers from inside the Green Line organized bus convoys from the city of Rahat to Jerusalem, while others from the West Bank made their way through the Qalandiya checkpoint, many facing long delays and invasive security checks by Israeli forces.

Despite these challenges, thousands of worshipers successfully reached Al-Aqsa, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to religious freedom and the preservation of Islamic holy sites.

The mass attendance was part of the “Great Fajr” campaign, a coordinated effort to hold mass dawn prayers at mosques across the West Bank and Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, in solidarity with Gaza. l

These efforts highlighted the persistence of Palestinians in the face of significant obstacles, including checkpoints, age-based restrictions, and arbitrary denial of entry.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, encouraged worshipers to travel to the mosque for i’tikaf, a spiritual retreat observed throughout Ramadan.

He also lamented that Israeli authorities have barred most Palestinians from partaking in such practices within the mosque. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)