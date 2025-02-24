Prof. Anbar Delivers Message from Gaza: Unity of the Ummah, Palestinian Struggle

Bogor, MINA— The Grand Islamic Gathering (Tabligh Akbar) 1446 H, held at At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, on Saturday-Sunday, February 22-23, 2025, served as a moment of reflection and revival for the Muslim Ummah in striving for unity and defending Palestine.

The event was attended by over 25,000 participants, including international delegates, who gathered to reinforce Islamic brotherhood and reaffirm their commitment to the global Islamic struggle.

Sheikh Prof. Mahmoud Hashim Anbar, a scholar from Gaza and Dean of the Faculty of Tafsir & Ulumul Quran at the Islamic University of Gaza, delivered a profound message about sacrifice and the importance of unity in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Palestine does not belong only to its people but to the entire Muslim Ummah. Al-Aqsa is a symbol of our faith, and it is our responsibility to protect it,” he emphasized during his speech on Sunday.

He reminded Muslims of the struggles of the Prophet Muhammad’s companions, such as Bilal bin Rabah and Umar bin Khattab, who faced great challenges with courage and determination.

“We need figures like them in this era, who are brave to defend Islam, uphold justice, and fight for the rights of the oppressed, including our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

Sheikh Anbar also highlighted the importance of preparing a resilient, knowledgeable, and morally upright future generation.

“If we want to see the rise of the Muslim Ummah, we must nurture a generation that understands Islam, pursues high education and embodies a strong spirit of struggle. They are our hope for the future,” he explained.

He highlighted that the Palestinian struggle has gained global support, including from communities in France, the United States, and the United Kingdom, who are increasingly vocal against injustice.

“We see how Muslims worldwide are uniting, raising their voices for justice, and standing for Palestine. This is proof that the struggle continues and that victory is real,” he stated.

Amid global pressure, the people of Gaza continue to struggle, sacrificing their lives and wealth.

“Those who have been killed in Gaza are martyrs. Those who have lost their homes and families are living proof of unwavering faith. Those of us who remain must carry on their struggle,” he declared.

He asserted that victory is not just about physical strength but also about spirit, courage, and steadfastness in facing various challenges.

With the success of the Grand Islamic Gathering 1446 H, it is hoped that the Muslim Ummah will grow stronger in unity, become more active in da’wah, and continue to contribute to the global Islamic struggle, especially in defending Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

