Celebrations Pervade Palestinian Camps Lebanon, Rejoicing Heroic “Tel Aviv” Operation

Gaza, MINA – Jubilation pervaded Palestinian refugee camps and gatherings in Lebanon, in celebration of the heroic operation carried out by Palestinian Diaa Hamrasheh from Yabad village near Jenin in the northern West Bank, which led to the killing of 5 Israelis and the wounding of 6 others on Tuesday evening in a shooting attack near Tel Aviv.

According to press information, the attacker was shot dead by an Israeli policeman, noting that the Israeli sources announced that the operator was Diaa Hamrasheh, from the village of Yabad, near Jenin, in the northern West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Israeli police said that a preliminary investigation showed that the shooting took place in two streets in the center of Bnei Brak.

Before that, it had mentioned that the shooting took place in more than two locations in the cities of Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that the perpetrator was Diaa Hamrasheh (27 years old), and published a picture of him when he was imprisoned in Israeli prisons.

Refugee Net’s correspondent in Ain al-Hilweh camp stated that as soon as he heard the news, people in the streets chanted for resistance, waving Palestinian flags, while Takbeer were heard loudly in Mosques to express the joy of this strategic operation, and he heard gunfire in the air for rejoicing.

The same scene was repeated in the Burj al-Shamali camp, al-Bass and al-Rashdiyeh camps in the Palestinian city of Tyre, where gunfire was heard in the air and the people took to the streets rejoicing in the heroic operation.

In the northern camps, Palestinians distributed desserts to passers-by, cars and shops, rejoicing at the operation, chanting slogans of support for the resistance and calling for an escalation of the resistance action until the liberation of the entire Palestinian land and the achievement of return.

In this context, Palestinian leaders and activists confirmed, on Tuesday evening, that the continuation of the resistance operations inside the occupied Palestinian territories in 1948, confirms “the failure of the security system of the Israeli occupation.”

The representative of Hamas in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi, said, “The Tel Aviv operation confirms that the resistance is the only way to deter the occupation and bring down its security system, and that the operation is a message to the enemy in the commemoration of Land Day, that the land is ours, and that it will not obtain security and safety as long as our land remains occupied and our sanctities are occupied.”

The representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Lebanon, Ihsan Ataya, said that “there are obstacles to the occupation, which will prevent the achievement of the goal of the Zionist enemy, which is passing the month of Ramadan without confrontations in Jerusalem that lead to a military escalation.”

While the leader of the “Hamas” movement in Lebanon and its spokesman, Jihad Taha, said, “Today’s Tel Aviv operation demonstrated the resistance’s ability to control all Palestinian land and showed creativity and bright images of the resistance on the battlefield.”

He stressed that the operation broke the prestige of the security system, confused the calculations of the military establishment of the occupation, and proved the failure of its measures aimed at suppressing the resistance in Palestine.

Five Israelis were killed, on Tuesday evening, and others were seriously injured, as a result of shooting attacks in three separate areas of the city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv.

As well, last Sunday, two Israelis were killed, and 3 Israeli policemen were wounded, in a shooting in Hadera, while the perpetrators of the attack were martyred.

The occupation police launched a campaign of arrests in the city of Umm al-Fahm, Wadi Ara, Sakhnin, Nazareth and Taiba, after the Hadera operation, which resulted in the killing of two policemen from the occupation forces, and the injury of 10 others.

A few days ago, 4 Israeli settlers were killed in two run-down and stabbing attacks in Beersheba.

At that time, the Israeli “Channel 12” quoted a political source as saying, “We hope that the Beersheba operation will not just be the start of what we expect in the month of Ramadan.” (LKG/RE1)

