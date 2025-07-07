SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump to Meet Netanyahu at White House amid Gaza Ceasefire talks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, marking Netanyahu’s third visit to the United States since Trump’s return to office in January, Anadolu Agency reported.

Netanyahu departed Tel Aviv on Sunday for Washington, where he is expected to discuss regional security and a potential Gaza ceasefire deal with senior US officials and bipartisan members of Congress.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Trump said there was a “good chance” for a Gaza hostage release and ceasefire agreement with Hamas to be finalized this week. He also hinted at ongoing efforts toward a possible permanent agreement with Iran.

Netanyahu’s visit comes amid widespread protests by pro-Palestinian groups in Washington. Demonstrators have called for an end to US support for Israel’s military operations in Gaza, accusing Israel of committing war crimes. []

Also Read: Trump Warns Additional 10 % Tariffs for BRICS-Aligned Nations

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

