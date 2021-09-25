Bangladesh Urges World Leaders to Help Overcome Rohingya Crisis

New York, MINA – Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged world leaders to play a role in overcoming the Rohingya crisis.

“The international community must work constructively for a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis through safe, sustainable and dignified returns to their homes in Rakhine State, Myanmar,” Hasina said during a speech at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York, US. United States on Friday.

“Although we expect ASEAN leaders to step up their ongoing efforts, the international community needs to support all accountability processes,” added Hasina as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

She also expressed frustration at the delay in the peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya.

“The Rohingya crisis has entered its fifth year now. Yet not a single Myanmar citizen can be repatriated to Myanmar,” he said.

She urged the world community to pressure Myanmar to take back its citizens.

“The crisis originates in Myanmar and the solution also lies in Myanmar,” she said.

Hasina also reiterated her commitment to working with the international community in resolving the Rohingya crisis.

She claimed Bangladesh had done its part right in dealing with the Rohingya.

“In fact we have relocated some forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas to Bhasan Char for their better living conditions,” she said.

“To stem the spread of the global pandemic in overcrowded refugee camps in the southern district of Cox’s Bazar, all eligible Rohingya have been included in the country’s vaccination efforts,” Hasina said.

Bangladesh is home to more than 1.1 million persecuted Rohingya Muslims. They fled a brutal Myanmar military offensive in August 2017.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world’s most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)