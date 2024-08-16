Former Bangladesh PM and Ministers Sued Over Madrasah Student’s Death

Dhaka, MINA – Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several former ministers are facing a lawsuit in connection with the death of Zubayd Hossain Emon, a student from Madrasah Darunnajat Islamia, at Mohammadpur Police Station in Dhaka.

According to Dhaka Tribune, Abdullah Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan filed the case with Metropolitan Judge Dhaka Rajesh Chowdhury on Thursday.

The court accepted the plaintiff’s statement and ordered Mohammadpur Police Station to accept the case.

Student Zubayd Hossain Emon was killed by gunfire from a helicopter during a protest.

Among the 15 other defendants in the case are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Tajul Islam, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, State Minister for Information Mohammad A Arafat, and others.

Unnamed individuals from the RAB helicopter patrol team and their commander are also accused in the case. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)