Bangladesh PM Leaves Country amid Protests

Dhaka, MINA – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country on Monday as protesters calling for her resignation stormed the premier’s official residence in the capital Dhaka, local daily Parthom Alo reported, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Hasina, along with her sister Sheikh Rehana, left for West Bengal in India, the newspaper said.

The 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh’s founder has ruled the nation of 170 million since 2009.

The country’s army chief, Waker-uz-Zaman, meets leaders from political parties, and is due to address the nation.

The South Asian country has seen renewed protests, calling on the government to step down. Violent protests in July had earlier sought the abolition of the quota system in government jobs.

Students have pushed back any possibility of a military takeover. Asif Mahmud, a key coordinator of the ongoing demonstrations, said in a social media post that students “won’t accept military takeover.”

At least 93 people have been killed in the fresh protests, hospital sources have told Anadolu.

Protests, led mostly by students, plan to hold a long march to Dhaka, but the government has imposed an indefinite curse.

Hasina on Sunday threatened to use a “heavy hand” against those who commit “terrorism” or “spread anarchy” in the country.

Earlier in the day, authorities partially restored internet as thousands of protesters converged in the capital. Mobile internet, however, remains suspended. (T/RE1/P2)

